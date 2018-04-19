Thursday, April 19, 2018
Victory Day 2018 - Ours or Theirs?
Recent statements, provocations and conditions indicate the Ukrainian Army will make a major offensive against the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics in May. Unless we stop it.
The ongoing provocations and false flags against Russia, in England and in Syria, have not produced the results hoped for by France, UK and US (FUKUS) nazis, and are widely seen by world public opinion as the false narratives that they are. After these epic failures, it is "highly likely" that FUKUS will again turn their attention to Ukraine and Donbass.
The World Cup is scheduled to start in Russia on 14 June, and it is clear that the FUKUS powers are also intent upon sabotaging its successful completion. This prestigious event is worth about $15 Billion USD to the Russian economy, and Russia has invested heavily in preparation for it. Should it be cancelled or substantially compromised, it will be a major economic and political blow to Russia. A military conflict between Russia and Ukraine before the games begin would result in greatly diminishing, if not cancelling, the event. Putin himself has confirmed that if the Ukrainian Army attacks the Donbass Republics with a major offensive, Russia will be compelled to intervene on humanitarian grounds. So, if the war starts before the World Cup, a major objective of the Western nazis will be achieved.
Western puppet and Ukrainian Gauleiter Petro Poroshenko has publicly stated that under a new law passed on Feb 20th of this year, The "ATO" will end in May, and the Combined Forces Operation will begin. The "CFO" entails the use of the full military force of the Ukrainian Army against the soldiers and civilians of the Donbass Republics, and designates Russia as the "aggressor nation", under the pretense that Russia occupies the territory of the Republics. It is a covert, but de facto, declaration of war by Ukraine against Russia.
On May 9th (Victory Day) and on May 11th (Day of the Republics), most of the administrative and military leaders of the Donbass Republics, along with thousands of soldiers and civilian patriots, will be gathered in the centers of the Republics' major cities for commemorative celebrations. This is no secret to the ukrops or to anyone else.
All of these areas are within range of ukrop artillery over 100 mm caliber currently on the front lines. This includes 120mm and 152mm cannons and Grad rockets, all of which have been previously used against civilians in Donbass by ukrop nazis. This Ukrainian artillery is already in place.
It is not morally or politically feasible for the leaders of the Republic not to attend these events nor is it feasible to cancel them.
This is when we all stand with our Defenders who are on the Front, together with them, under the guns, taking our chances just as they do every day, every minute at the Front. Of course it is dangerous. That is why we have to go.
These events are perfect targets, and our enemy will not have another chance to attack such a high concentration of the leadership, soldiers and patriotic civilians of our Republics.
The Ukrainian nazis and their Western masters have shown they have no compunction about firing on unarmed civilians, even during memorial services, as proven by their recent attack on a cemetery in Zaitsevo during memorial services for Day of Remembrance after Easter.
I have heard objections that "Even the nazis wouldn't murder thousands of civilians. It would look too terrible to world public opinion." These objections are not based on fact. It should be remembered that the Ukrainian Army is not commanded by the Ukrainian "government", but by US/NATO nazis who also command the ISIS terrorists in Syria who have committed mass murder of civilian women and children, and filmed it, on the orders of the FUKUS/NATO nazis, in order to make false flag propaganda. The depths of depravity which these monsters are capable of are incomprehensible to normal human beings, but they have proved themselves adept at mass murder of civilians, without a doubt. The US/NATO nazis have murdered millions of civilians over the past few decades. Millions.
It should be understood that shortly before the ukrop attack begins, they will cut off almost all electronic communication from the Republics to the outside world - TV, radio, phone, internet. The world will not hear about the genocide, they will only hear a deafening silence from the Republics, and deafening lies and propaganda from the nazis of the West.
This attack, in conjunction with a full offensive into the major cities of the Donbass Republics, could be devastating. Thousands upon thousands of innocent civilians could be killed, and our Army could be dealt a potentially fatal blow. This will force the hand of Russia, compelling them to enter Donbass and Ukraine. This will be open war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been the exact goal of the Western fascists since long before Maidan.
The destruction of the leadership of the Republics, along with thousands of soldiers and patriot civilians in a single attack is a potential check-mate move that the Ukrainian nazis and their fascist Western masters can hardly afford to miss. The war is coming, it is at this point inevitable. And if left up to the nazis, I believe May 9th is when it will begin. I cannot say when it will end, but I can say how it will end. Like 1945.
So, what is to be done?
As Vladimir Vladimirovich learned long ago on the streets of Leningrad, "If a fight is inevitable, it is better to hit first."
Russia has the same right, morally, logically, and "legally", to do in Ukraine what the FUKUS fascists have done in Syria. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. If they have the right, so do we. To say otherwise is abject hypocrisy, and hypocrisy cannot be taken seriously. It is beneath contempt, and unworthy of consideration or response. Russia has the right, under "R2P" and "humanitarian intervention", and above all the right to self-defense, to do to Ukraine what the NATO nazis have done to Iraq, Libya and Syria. Russia, in fact has greater justification, because of Ukraine's location on her very border, whereas the Middle East is thousands of miles from France, UK or USA.
This means regular Russian military troops conducting military operations on the territory of Ukraine, airstrikes against military and civil infrastructure, hundreds of cruise missile attacks on military and government operations centers, and the targeting of enemy commanders and war criminals. And, of course, targeting foreign mercenaries, "instructors" and secret agents and various other terrorists infesting Ukraine.
At this point, Russia has little to lose by calling things by their true names and treating them accordingly. If there is open war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia loses its veto at the UNSC. But the real war is the USA and NATO against Russia, and the UNSC has by now been proven to be a farcical puppet show with no real power, legitimacy or relevance. Diplomacy is most useful before or after war, and the war has already begun.
Vladimir Putin has said that "A war will never again be fought on Russian land." Russian land is where Russian people live, where their Grandfathers are buried, land which had been defended and liberated and soaked with Russian blood. The Donbass Republics are Russian land. The moment of truth is close at hand.
As of May 1st, Ukraine will have declared war on the Donbass Republics and on Russia itself. If all-out war has not already begun by the 9th of May, many thousands of good people will gather together on that day, within range of ukrop guns, to celebrate the defeat of German nazism back in 1945. What do you think will happen?
We know the dangers are real. We are very familiar with them. Danger has never stopped us, and it never will. The people of Donbass are not frightened by danger, or by nazis, from Ukraine or elsewhere. We are not frightened.
We trust our Russian Brothers, not to protect us, but to stand beside us. If open war has not started before the 9th of May, I will be at Lenin Plaza in Donetsk at noon that day, along with thousands of patriot Heroes of Donbass. Will you stand with us, under the guns? If not in person, then in word and deed?
We will stand together on that day, as we have for the last 4 years, (though perhaps with fewer wives and children this year) under ukrop guns , proudly and without fear, and if worse comes to worst, we will die in the company of Heroes, as many great Russian Heroes have done before. We will join our Grandfathers in the Immortal Regiment, and we will leave it to our Brothers to deal with our murderers. Our cause is just. Victory will be ours. Again.
